Car submerged in Rankin Lake likely stolen in January 2022, Gastonia police say

The car was recovered from the water Saturday night.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Crews with the Gastonia Police Department spent part of their Saturday night getting a submerged car out of Rankin Lake.

According to the department, the unoccupied car was believed to have been stolen in January. Officers started working to get it pulled from the water earlier in the evening.

Around 9 p.m., officers said the car was successfully pulled onto the beach.

While the make and model of the car wasn't released, it appears to be a white sedan.

#GastoniaPD is at Rankin Lake after an unoccupied car, believed to have been stolen in January, was found submerged in the water. GPD is working to remove the car from the water.

Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Saturday, June 25, 2022

When asked by a Facebook user why the car wasn't spotted further, the department said low water levels on Rankin Lake were able to reveal the car.

The car was notably located near a dock with several paddleboats tethered.

Further details about the investigation were not immediately shared.

