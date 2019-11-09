RANLO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed 20 times inside a Ranlo house.

The incident happened Wednesday on Monterey Park Drive, near Brookside Elementary School.

There are two different crime scenes: where the stabbing happened, and where officers interacted with the suspect. The suspect was holding a rifle, police say.

Officers commanded the suspect to drop the rifle four times before police say he eventually dropped it. The suspect was taken into custody, but his name has not been released.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, and officials haven't released his current status, but he was taken to the hospital.

The suspect and the victim were friends, according to police. Officials are still investigating what led up to the incident.

Although the incident happened near a school, officials say no schools were impacted by the even. The incident lasted only three to four minutes, police say.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: