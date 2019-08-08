LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — It's deja vu for Lincoln County officials after they experienced their second ransomware attack in as many weeks.

"This isn't an attack," an officer said. "This is a relentless non-stop method of attack."

The first attack happened on July 26. Authorities said hackers held hostage the sheriff's office's computers and website.

The second strike took place Tuesday night and crippled Lincoln County Communications. At this point, Lincoln County is not aware of any ransom requests made by the hacker.

"It just shows us that we need to be careful and that we need to be sure our systems are secure as possible," said Governor Roy Cooper.

In recent weeks, Concord and Anson counties' systems were under siege. Experts said becoming a victim is as easy a bad mouse click on a pop-up window, email or web link.

In late 2017, that's exactly what opened the door for cybercriminals zeroing in on Mecklenburg County's servers. A county employee opened a corrupt email.

That ransomware attack shut down 48 servers. The culprits carrying out the digital heist demanded $23,000 ransom for access to the files.

"This situation will be resolved in days and not hours," said a Mecklenburg County official.

Mecklenburg County refused to pay but eventually regained control.

"I can't overemphasize the scale of the criminal enterprise here," said a cybercriminal expert. "They're dedicated to stealing our stuff, stealing our data."

