Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl

The District Attorney's office said the abuse happened over the course of four years.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised.

Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.

A 35-year-old Catawba County man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of statutory rape and incest that was determined to have taken place within a four-year timespan.

The Office of District Attorney Scott Reilly shared a guilty convicted the man after a seven-day trial, coming to their conclusion within 90 minutes. The man was handed down an active sentence ranging between 66 to 95 years.

The man was convicted on the following charges:

statutory rape of a child by an adult

statutory rape of a child younger than 15

two counts of indecent liberties with a child

incest with a child under the age of 13

incest with a child 13 years of age

According to Reilly's office, the survivor was first abused when she was a 9-year-old girl and living out of state. She was molested from 2016 into 2020, when she moved to the area at the age of 13. She eventually made an outcry, and an examination and interview with the Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County corroborated her allegations. Now 16, the survivor addressed the man before he was sentenced.

“You didn’t break me. You pushed me, you pushed me and pushed me again, but you didn’t break me," she said.

The Hon. Karen Eady-Williams from Mecklenburg County's Superior Court presided over the case, and remarked about the man's actions.

“This case has created heavy hearts to many in this courtroom,” Judge Eady-Williams said to him. “You had an opportunity, and you blew it in a major way … You put her in harm’s way. You were the threat.”

Prosecutors and Catawba County sheriff Don Brown lauded the survivor for sharing her story.

“Our victim in this case was incredibly strong and brave,” said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips, who led the prosecution. “I’m happy that I can be a voice for our victims and seek justice for them.”

“This outcome demonstrates the vital work of our investigative team and our CAPC partnering together to protect children here in Catawba County,” Sheriff Brown said. “I commend the bravery of the victim for facing her abuser, the excellent work of our District Attorney’s Office and the wisdom offered by Judge Eady-Williams during sentencing. Justice has been served today.”

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.