Rape reported at South Iredell High School

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Troutman Police Department is investigating a reported rape that happened on South Iredell High School campus. 

According to officials, the alleged incident happened on Dec. 2 and involved two students.

One of those students is now facing a series of charges, including second-degree forcible rape, two counts of a second-degree sexual offense, and first-degree kidnapping. 

The names cannot be released due to the age of the people involved, deputies said.  

