MIAMI — Rapper and Charlotte native DaBaby has again been detained by police.

The artist, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was detained Thursday by police in Miami, Florida.

Authorities said he was being questioned in connection to an armed robbery.

TMZ is reporting a member of DaBaby's crew allegedly jumped a man and apparently took his money.

WCNC NBC Charlotte could not independently confirm the report.

WTVJ in Miami reported that police could not confirm Kirk's possible involvement in the crime. Authorities told the NBC station that the investigation was ongoing.

A video posted to Twitter shows Kirk being placed into handcuffs and detained Thursday.

During a visit to Charlotte on last week, Kirk was handcuffed and cited for possession of marijuana. He was taken in handcuffs from his Bojangles concert by police.

After being detained in Charlotte, Kirk spoke to reporters.

RELATED: Charlotte rapper 'DaBaby' detained after Bojangles Coliseum

Hours before being detained in Charlotte, the Charlotte native was handing out holiday gifts.

More news:

White nationalist who spoke at deadly Charlottesville rally arrested for kidnapping Rock Hill family

US airstrike kills powerful Iranian general

Volunteer firefighter's gear stolen out of his car

Thieves using tech to steal keyless cars

Concord Mills murder suspect could face death penalty

Escaped SC inmate captured after 40 years on the run

Duke Energy agrees to close North Carolina coal ash basins

Your phone is dying, but don't plug it in THIS way

Hunter battles rattlesnake in deer stand

Redskins welcome new head coach Ron Rivera to Washington