Real-life Grinch steals Christmas presents from Charlotte family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a real-life Grinch who police say stole Christmas from a Steele Creek family.

According to police, the family's car was stolen with gifts hidden in the trunk and now they need your help finding who did it.

The father told WCNC Charlotte that he was warming up his car in his own driveway. He said he went inside to get his two little girls to take them to school, and when he came back out, his car was gone.

Much of the crime was caught on camera.

"It gets me angry," said Tony Wint.

Wint and his wife said they tried hard to give their two girls a good Christmas this year.

"Now I have to scramble to see what I can do for Christmas for my girls and my wife," he said.

In the split of a second, this Grinch was gone, away with the gifts too, just after dawn.

"I mean it's going to be difficult," Wint said. "I mean in this time, every dollar, every cent counts."

Tony believes his Ring camera saw the thief scoping things out, just before the crime.

"And then he kind of walks back to see like, what's going on," he said.

Wint said he knows he shouldn't have left his car running, but it's now a tough reality.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," he exclaimed.

With his high security work ID stolen too, he said he doesn't know where to start and is asking this Grinch to just have a heart.

"Just drop the gifts off at the door and you can take the car," Wint pleaded.