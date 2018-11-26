CHARLOTTE (WCNC) -- A recent robbery at Target has highlighted concerns about holiday crime in Charlotte.

Over the past few weeks, NBC Charlotte has reported on a number of robberies at big box stores, including Best Buy and Home Depot in Charlotte.

Now, police say a suspect threatened employees with a knife at the Target on Metropolitan Avenue in Midtown. That suspect is now in custody facing several charges.

Kevin Osborne, 32, is accused of stealing items from the Target and pulling a knife on employees. It happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

NBC Charlotte talked to shoppers at the Target who said it has a nice atmosphere, but the crime shows it’s important to be careful everywhere, especially during this time of year.

“It’s pretty sad, it's around the holiday time, and I don't know why people have to decide to act up now,” said Target shopper, Katrina Harris.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, within the past couple weeks, a similar crime happened at the Best Buy on Perimeter Parkway near Northlake Mall. Police said in that case, the suspect pulled a knife on employees.

“It’s pretty horrible, but people are going to be desperate to get gifts,” a Best Buy shopper previously told NBC Charlotte.

Just last month, police said several suspects robbed a Home Depot on University City Boulevard at gunpoint, while stealing a leaf blower.

“It’s like you have to have your eyes open everywhere you go, because you never know what will happen,” one woman previously said.

NBC Charlotte has learned Obsorne was also charged with armed robbery back in 2016.

Earlier this year, he was arrested for possession of stolen items. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said if detectives determine he’s responsible for any other robberies, he will be charged accordingly.

Osborne is now facing several charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and assault on a government official.

