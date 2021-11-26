Reckless driver killed in Charlotte crash, police say

The driver was traveling in what CMPD called a "reckless manner" when they crossed over into oncoming traffic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died in a Charlotte crash Wednesday evening after they crossed over into oncoming traffic, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven southwest in the 4400 block of Reagan Drive in "a reckless manner" when the vehicle "crossed the center line and struck" another vehicle head-on, CMPD said in a released statement. "Excessive speed and failure to use a seatbelt by the driver of the Chevrolet is a contributing factor in this crash."

The driver of the Chevrolet, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

https://goo.gl/maps/TozSJ8iHhaypUaMr5

"Toxicology reports are pending to determine the impairment level for the driver," CMPD said in their statement.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries and was transported by Medic to an area hospital. At this time, investigators believe this driver played "no contributing factors" in the crash.

This section of Reagan Drive is located near the interchange of Interstate 85 and North Graham Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call investigators at 704-432-2169 extension 4. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or on their website.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts