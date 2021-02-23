x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Driver facing 2 counts of reckless homicide in Rock Hill wreck

Justin Rafael Valdez, 19, is facing multiple charges after two people were killed in a crash on Celanese Road in Rock Hill, South Carolina Saturday evening.
Credit: Rock Hill Police Dept.
Justin Rafael Valdez is wanted in connection with a deadly crash in Rock Hill on Feb. 20.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are searching for a man in connection with a deadly crash that happened Saturday night. 

According to Rock Hill Police, 61-year-old Donald Hewetson died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a crash. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in the multi-vehicle wreck on Celanese Road in York County, South Carolina Saturday. Hewetson was taken to a Charlotte hospital where he died, according to police. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Investigators said Justin Rafael Valdez, 19, was driving an Infiniti Q50 recklessly when he lost control and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Equinox. A passenger in Valdez's car suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Equinox, a 56-year-old woman, was killed. Hewetson was a passenger in that SUV. Three people in another vehicle suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. 

Valdez suffered minor injuries and was taken to Piedmont Medical Center. He was later arrested and charged with reckless homicide. On Tuesday, investigators obtained a second warrant against Valdez for a second count of reckless homicide. 

RELATED: One person dead, two injured after Gaston County shooting

RELATED: Ramp from I-77 to Woodlawn Rd shutdown by 18-wheeler crash