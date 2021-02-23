Driver facing 2 counts of reckless homicide in Rock Hill wreck

Justin Rafael Valdez, 19, is facing multiple charges after two people were killed in a crash on Celanese Road in Rock Hill, South Carolina Saturday evening.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are searching for a man in connection with a deadly crash that happened Saturday night.

According to Rock Hill Police, 61-year-old Donald Hewetson died Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a crash. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in the multi-vehicle wreck on Celanese Road in York County, South Carolina Saturday. Hewetson was taken to a Charlotte hospital where he died, according to police.

Investigators said Justin Rafael Valdez, 19, was driving an Infiniti Q50 recklessly when he lost control and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Equinox. A passenger in Valdez's car suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Equinox, a 56-year-old woman, was killed. Hewetson was a passenger in that SUV. Three people in another vehicle suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening.