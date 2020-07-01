YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A sex offender was arrested after police said he impersonated a firefighter in York County.

Robert Shipman, 29, of York was charged with obstructing the fire department and illegally using emergency red lights on a vehicle.

He was let out on bond, officials confirm.

He is not known to be a firefighter with any city or county department. Officials said he illegally used emergency red lights on his personal vehicle.

No other information has been released at this time,

