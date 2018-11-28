LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A registered sexual offender living in Lincoln County has been charged with child sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred on November 24.

Detective Dan Renn arrested Andre Keith Bracey, 24, of Richie Road, Lincolnton, NC on one felony count of statutory rape of a 13, 14 or 15-year-old victim by a defendant at least six years older.

On November 25, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a statutory rape that occurred at the suspect’s residence. The victim was a 15-year-old female related to the suspect.

Following the investigation, detectives arrested Bracey on November 27. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

Bracey had been released from the NC prison system on October 9 after completing a 4-year sentence for taking indecent liberties with a minor in 2014.

He registered in Lincoln County as a sex offender on October 15.

