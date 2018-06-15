STATESVILLE, N.C. – A registered sex offender was arrested after deputies alleged he was selling cocaine out of his home in Statesville.

Juwan Anthony Hester, 33, of Statesville, is charged with four counts each of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and sell and deliver a schedule II substance. He was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at his home on Hickory Highway Thursday.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began a surveillance operation after several residents in the area tipped them off to suspicious activity at Hester’s home. During the surveillance, undercover detectives allegedly purchased cocaine from the home, police said.

Hester is being held in the Iredell County Jail under a $75,000 bond. Hester's criminal history includes charges of robbery, assault on a female, second-degree rape and various drug charges.

