Reid Park Academy placed on lockdown following verbal threats to principal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Reid Park Academy is on lockdown after violent threats were made to the principal.

Details are limited right now but officials said the person entered the school and made the verbal threats. The west Charlotte school is on an internal lockdown.

That means if any student needs to leave the classroom they must be escorted by a teacher.

