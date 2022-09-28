Released bodycam footage shows teen shooting CMPD officer

A 14-year-old was arrested in December 2021 after police say they shot at an officer during a theft attempt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released bodycam footage of an incident where a 14-year-old shot an officer in December 2021.

On Wednesday, CMPD officers released the footage from the shooting that occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, on Winged Elm Court.

The video shows CMPD officer Elliot Whitley chasing after a suspect before the teen turns around and shoots Whitley in the shoulder. Whitley fell to the ground after being hit and shot at the suspect, but did not strike the teen.

Whitley stays around the area before other officers come to offer aid. He was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police were at the scene after reports were made of a larceny from a vehicle The caller told police that the suspect had pointed a gun at a person nearby.

The suspect ran away from officers when they approached him. After shooting Whitley, the suspect was tracked down and arrested by CMPD officers. The suspect's age prevents their name from being released.

CMPD said the teen has an extensive criminal history that includes 46 charges in cases dating back to 2014.

The teen was charged with attempted murder after this incident. The progress of that court case is unknown at this time.

The department said an internal affairs investigation found that Whitley committed no wrongdoing during his actions with the suspect.

