CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The remains of a Charlotte man who had been missing for over seven months were found near an elementary school in north Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a 911 caller who said they found a body in a wooded area off Hucks Road around 3 p.m. Detectives came to the scene along with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office. The remains were found by a teacher at Croft Community Elementary School. The teacher was getting a ball that went over a fence. No students were present when the teacher found the remains.

CMPD said they are still awaiting positive identification from the Medical Examiner's Office but the remains appeared to be those of 25-year-old Sam Davis, who was reported missing by his family on July 3, 2018.

Davis' mother posted on a Facebook page to find Davis that, "...for the first time in eight months, I now know where he is. He isn't in danger and he isn't sad. We are broken and we are hurting."

Detectives said there were no visible signs of trauma and are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.