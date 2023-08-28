Shots fired on campus at UNC; armed and dangerous person reported nearby

A source told WRAL News that someone was armed while inside a UNC-Chapel Hill campus building. Shots were fired, according to a source.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

A source told WRAL News that someone was armed while inside a campus building. Shots were fired, according to a source. Just after 2 p.m. UNC distributed an update, noting the campus "remains on lockdown as the active assailant situation continues." As of 2:25 p.m., no one has been placed in custody, according to WRAL.

The alert was issued before 1 p.m. University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to:

Go inside immediately.

Close windows and doors.

Stay until further notice.

Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.

Sirens sounded to make the campus community aware.

"There were a lot of sirens going off," said WRAL's Louis Fernandez, who was on campus covering a UNC football media availability Monday morning.

The area near the bell tower has been closed off. Chapel Hill transit buses have suspended operations.

Sirens will sound again once the threat is over with the voice message: "All clear. Resume normal activities."

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

Campus police ask anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911. Do not call 911 or campus police just to ask for information about the current situation.

