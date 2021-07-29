Child advocacy center calls on adults, teachers to lookout for abuse as kids go back to school

Pat's Place, a child advocacy center in Charlotte, has been bracing for the influx of reported cases this year after numbers were down in 2020 amid the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Child advocates in Mecklenburg County say they're seeing an increase in the number of reported child abuse cases.

Pat's Place Child Advocacy Center coordinates the investigation, prosecution and treatment of the most severe cases of child abuse in Mecklenburg County. The center saw a 40% reduction in the number of cases coming to its attention this time last year amid the pandemic, according to CEO Andrew Oliver.

Lately, Oliver said the center has seen an uptick in the number of kids coming through its doors. He said it's a predictable outcome now that children are getting out more.

"We knew that this was going to happen," Oliver said. "We have been bracing for this time when kids would be back around safe people, and so we knew that this influx of cases was going to happen."

This spring, Pat's Pace started its first public awareness campaign called “Everyday Heroes,” educating the public about how they can prevent child abuse. The campaign, along with the combination of children returning to school and other activities this spring, may have provided more opportunities for safe adults to identify and report suspected abuse and exploitation.

From March to May 2021, Pat’s Place conducted an average of 63 interviews per month, up from an average of 46 per month in the first eight months of 2020, according to a news release. If the trend continues, Pat’s Place will be on target to complete an annual record of more than 750 forensic interviews over the next year.

"The cases we're seeing are far more severe, and that's because kids have been suffering in silence for much longer periods of time,” said Oliver. “We know abuse didn't go away, and we know that kids are actually more at risk because of everything that's happened associated with the pandemic."

As kids head back to class this fall, Pat's Place is encouraging teachers, social workers, coaches, and all adults to listen if kids say something is wrong and pay attention to signs of abuse.

"It's really on adults to key in and listen,” said Oliver. “Look at school performance and look at how they're doing, how they're eating and sleeping at night. Those can all be indicators of abuse."

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.