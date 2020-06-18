Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting Catawba County

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Catawba County Thursday afternoon.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting involving one of their deputies.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. on Saddleview Court in Maiden.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to law enforcement officials for additional information about the incident and the investigation.