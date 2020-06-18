x
Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting Catawba County

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Catawba County Thursday afternoon.
Credit: WCNC
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting involving one of their deputies.

The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. on Saddleview Court in Maiden. 

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to law enforcement officials for additional information about the incident and the investigation. 

WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene gathering more information. As more details become available, this story will be updated. For the latest breaking news and weather information, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app

