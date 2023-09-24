3 teens killed in Columbia shooting confirmed to be Eau Claire High students

The call came in around 2 p.m., and arriving deputies found four people with gunshot wounds, three of them later identified as teens between 16 and 17.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Three students for Eau Claire High School have died following a shooting north of Columbia on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified by the Richland County Coroner as the following: 16-year-old Jakobe Fanning, 17-year-old Dre’Von Riley, 17-year-old Caleb Wise.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Saddletrail Road - a residential area located off Crane Church Road, which is off Fairfield Road just outside of Columbia.

The call came in around 2 p.m., and arriving deputies found four people with gunshot wounds, three of them later identified as teens between 16 and 17. The sheriff's department said they were taken to an area hospital for treatment, and three of the victims, all teens, died. A fourth victim, whose age wasn't provided, was shot in the lower body and has been released.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department didn't disclose any details regarding a motive for the shooting but said they are still looking for the person responsible. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is set to give an update on the shooting around midday Monday.

Based on their preliminary findings, investigators do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Richland School District One has confirmed all three were students at Eau Claire High School, on Monticello Road.

In a statement, Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said: “The Richland One family is grieving the loss of three young lives to senseless gun violence. Three Eau Claire High School students were killed Sunday afternoon (September 24, 2023) in an incident that occurred on Saddletrail Road. Our Crisis Team is at Eau Claire today to provide counseling and support to any students and staff who may need assistance. We also have additional security on campus as a precaution. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we ask everyone to keep the students’ families and the students and staff at Eau Claire High School in your thoughts and prayers.”

The sheriff's department described the situation as active and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or CrimeSC.com.