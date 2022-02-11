$20,000 reward offered for info on QVC fire leading to arrest

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is trying to figure out who started the fire that killed one worker.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Investigators looking into a massive fire at the QVC warehouse on Dec. 18 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina are asking employees and community members to come forward with information, offering a $20,000 reward for doing so.

One employee died during the fire, which was so destructive the warehouse closed, laying off around 1,600 workers. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

After the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information, QVC said it would match the funds.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. All tips will remain anonymous.

