$20k reward for information on Greensboro restaurant owner murdered in parking lot

Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Mark Freedman outside his restaurant in November.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help solving the murder of a longtime restaurant owner, and they're now offering $20,000.

Mark Freedman, owner of Mark's Restaurant, died on Election Night last year after someone shot him outside his restaurant on Dolley Madison Road. Police said they found Freedman in his car.

GPD said they received $18,000 in anonymous donations to increase the reward money. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, making the total $20,000.

GPD did not release information about the timeline leading up to Freedman's death. They said the shooter is average height and has a medium to stocky build.