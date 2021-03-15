March 12 incident left one dead, 4 injured at Columbia motorcycle shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say two rival motorcycle gangs ended up shooting and hurting their own members when a fight broke out in the parking lot of a South Carolina motorcycle shop.

Surveillance video released Monday by Richland County deputies shows five gang members piling on each other during the fight Thursday afternoon outside Capital City Cycles in Columbia on Two Notch Road.

The incident ended with one man dead and four others wounded. Three of the victims were shot, and one of them was stabbed.

The video shows a man with a cane wildly swinging at people on the ground, and investigators say the man ended up striking the fatal blows on a fellow gang member who had already been shot. Deputies are still trying to sort through what all happened and file appropriate charges.

One man, 58-year-old James Hill, was charged with murder in the death of 55-year-old Charles Lilly.

"You look at this and you shake your head," Sheriff Lott said. "They [gangs] think they can do anything, anywhere, at any time."

Lott said innocent victims could have been hit by the mayhem the groups caused.