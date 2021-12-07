x
Crime

South Carolina high school student brings loaded, stolen gun to school

The schools resource officer took possession of the weapon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland Northeast High School Student is charged with bringing a loaded gun to school.

The 17-year-old male student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a pistol under 18, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a handgun.

This afternoon, Dec. 7, the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified by school administrators that they had located a gun in the student’s backpack.

The SRO immediately took possession of the gun, which he determined to be stolen. The teen was taken into custody and charged accordingly.  

There’s no evidence that any other students were presented or threatened with the gun.

The 17-year-old was charged and booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

