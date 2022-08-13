Person dead after ATV crashes with Richmond County deputy's patrol car, sheriff reports

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is now investigating what led up to the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office reports one of its deputies was involved in a deadly collision with an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) early Saturday morning.

A post on the office's Facebook page citing Sheriff Mark Gulledge said the deputy was driving north on U.S. Highway 220 around 5 a.m., outside of Rockingham. Gulledge reports the deputy's patrol car collided with an ATV that was coming off of Billy Covington Road while trying to cross the highway.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that at approximately 5:00 a.m. this morning, a sheriff’s office patrol deputy was... Posted by Richmond County Sheriff's Office - N.C. on Saturday, August 13, 2022

Gulledge said the crash left one person dead. As of writing, that person has not been identified, nor has the age of the deceased been provided. Additionally, the deputy involved in the crash is not named.

The sheriff's office said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is now investigating and should provide further details, including the names of those involved. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to troopers for further information.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts