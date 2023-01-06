Newport News police say no students were hurt and one person is in custody after a shooting at Richneck Elementary Friday afternoon.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teacher is being treated at a local hospital after being shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News Friday afternoon.

According to a Newport News school board member, it was a student who shot the teacher.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman with Newport News Public Schools, confirmed a teacher was injured in a shooting at the school and taken to a local hospital. She said all students were safe and the perpetrator was in police custody.

Newport News police say the extent of the teacher's injuries is unknown at this time.

The school was put on lockdown around 2 p.m. as police responded to reports of a shooting. A few minutes before 3 p.m., a spokesperson for Newport News police said there was "no longer an active shooter" at the building on Tyner Drive. The school lockdown was lifted around 3:20 p.m., and officers were reuniting parents with their students at a reunification site.

Newport News Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the reunification site is the school's gym door. They said parents and guardians must present a picture ID to pick up their child.

Police Chief Steve Drew spoke to media and confirmed that one person was in custody. He said police officers were collecting evidence and processing the scene inside the school, but wouldn't say what part of the school the shooting happened in.

"The children are safe," he said. "We do have the individual in custody. I have an adult female that suffered a gunshot wound at the hospital, I want to get an update on her as quick as I can."

Drew said the most important thing after the fact was getting students back with their parents and getting counselors in touch with students, making sure they were safe and could process what happened.

Newport News's new mayor, Phillip Jones, and members of city council also came out to the scene at the elementary school Friday.

"The police did an amazing job, got here very, very quickly, along with the sheriff's office," Joes said to reporters. "We are ensuring that everyone is safe, we are ensuring that everyone is accounted for, they're going to be in the cafeteria right now, and people are being escorted out to their parents."

Joes stressed that the city's response to the shooting was a unified effort -- police, city and school staff

"It's a long day for Newport News, and we're going to make sure everyone's taken care of," he said.

If you know anything that could help, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.