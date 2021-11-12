Deputies say a Columbia man followed a ride service driver after a "road rage incident" in a hotel parking lot before eventually shooting him.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A ride service driver was shot in an apparent road rage incident in Lexington County early Friday morning, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say a Columbia man, Kenneth Lewis Trogdon, followed the driver from a hotel parking lot before eventually shooting the driver.

The ride service driver told detectives that he and Trogdon almost crashed into each other in a hotel parking lot about 1 a.m. Friday. Trogdon reportedly followed the ride service driver around the Bush River Road area and eventually shot and hit the driver in the arm. The shooting victim then drove to a gas station and called for help.

Deputies say they later found Trogdon’s car at a hotel on Zimalcrest Drive while patrolling the area.

The ride service driver was treated and released from the hospital Friday morning, according to investigators.



“The ride service driver had Trogdon’s car following him on dashcam video,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “You can also hear gunshots on the video.”