CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two burglary suspects were busy in Uptown Charlotte Thursday morning. Home surveillance systems caught the pair going from house to house in the area of Clarkson Street and Greenleaf Avenue, testing door handles and looking for an easy target.

"It just definitely shook me," says Sarah Neff, a resident in the area.

Neff says she was awakened around 1 a.m. to the sound of her door shaking.

"I thought I was dreaming," Neff says. "I thought it was not real. This can't be."

Fortunately, her door was locked, and the two men left empty-handed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Thomas Hildebrand says this latest string of attempted and successful break-ins is a reminder to always be on your guard and keep your doors locked.

"They're looking for an easy target. They're looking for people who aren't locking their doors--in their house or their vehicles--where they can just open a door, grab something valuable and get away quickly," says Officer Thomas Hildebrand.

According to police, the two men were active in the neighborhood between midnight and 3 a.m. Checking for unlocked doors and looking for stashed keys.

"In one of the videos, one of the suspects is lifting up a mat, looking underneath a mat for a key trying to get inside," Officer Hildebrand says.

Police say, in addition to locking house and car doors, people should also:

Keep house lights on when possible.

Park cars in well-lit places.

Keep a record of important belongings, with serial numbers noted.

If you're inside the house when you suspect someone is breaking in, Hildebrand recommends to make your presence known by either making noise or turning on a light. Then, get to a secure place and call 911.

Anyone with information on this crime can call police or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

