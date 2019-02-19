Columbia police are investigating after a woman was shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple officers were called a scene in front of the Greenlawn Memorial Park cemetery around 3:30 p.m., where they found the victim. But officers say that's not where the initial crime took place.

Instead, police say she was in a car with family members on Bluff Road near Interstate 77 when she was struck by gunfire. It is believed that the incident stemmed from road rage, according to a tweet by the Columbia Police Department.

The victim made it to Greenlawn Memorial Park, where emergency personnel found her. Her injuries are non life-threatening, according to police.

Officers say they think the suspect is a man, and are working to get a description. The suspect's vehicle was found at America's Best Value Inn on Veterans Road Tuesday evening, but he has not been located.

Police also sent officers to Bluff and I-77 to collect evidence, and are talking with her family to get a better understanding of what happened.