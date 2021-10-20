The incident happened Friday on the North Freeway near Kuykendahl.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are hoping the public can help them identify a driver who they said was caught on camera taking a punch at another driver in the middle of a Houston freeway last week.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said it was a road rage incident.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a silver Saturn SUV and swerved in front of a delivery truck. The suspect then slammed on the brakes and brought the SUV to a complete stop in the middle of the freeway, forcing the delivery driver to stop.

The suspect is seen on video getting out of the SUV and approaching the truck. He then opens the truck door and throws a punch at the victim, hitting him in the face, authorities said.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Kelvin Hanks at kelvin.hanks@cn5.hctx.net or submit a tip here.

