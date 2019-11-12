CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a 28-year-old man was robbed after trying to sell items through the LetGo app. Court records show an undercover detective busted the suspects by pretending to want to buy one of the stolen items.

Investigators say the crime is similar to three other robberies they're investigating from just last month.

The victim, Marc Gordiano, says he was surprised to learn the suspects were trying to sell his stolen iPhone on the same street where he was robbed.

The robbery happened on November 7 on Starnes Road. However, this time an undercover detective was ready.

“It’s karma,” Gordiano said to NBC Charlotte.

Gordiano showed NBC Charlotte where his stolen iPhone was being sold on the LetGo app. He said someone unexpectedly robbed him of the phone after he met up with them to sell a PlayStation Four through the LetGo app.

According to court documents, an undercover detective pretended to want to buy the phone back about a week later.

“That’s incredible to me that they pretty much used the exact same strategy that the robbers used on me,” Gordiano said.

Gordiano shared screenshots of the conversation on the Letgo app, where the people he thought were buying from him insisted on meeting at the location on Starnes Road.

When he met the two suspects, Gordiano says they told him they needed to go to an ATM to get money, so he let them in his car and started driving. It was around 11 a.m. on November 7 when he was robbed of his PlayStation and cell phone.

“The guy in the passenger seat punched me in the jaw and he grabbed the gun and basically pistol-whipped me right here in the head," Gordiano said. "I was bleeding."

Gordiano said he went to the hospital to be evaluated but did not have any serious injuries. He said he was surprised to learn the suspect decided to sell his iPhone at the same location where he was robbed.

“I was actually dumbfounded,” Gordiano told NBC Charlotte.

Court documents show a detective dressed in plain clothes set up a meeting to buy the phone. During that meeting, four potential suspects were detained.

Investigators found a gun, ski mask, and Gordiano’s stolen phone. Gordiano said he’s learned some important lessons through it all.

“Never let no one in my car, if I do decide to in the future like sell something, I pretty much am going to go straight to the police department to sell something,” Gordiano said.

Court documents show the crime has a similar motus operandi, or mode of operating, as three other robberies last month, but the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department did not confirm there’s a connection.

In Gordiano’s case, a 16-year-old was charged in the robbery after court documents show he confessed to being part of the crime. Police have not charged any other potential suspects at this point.

Records also show the suspected admitted to planning to rob the detective, who he thought was a buyer.

