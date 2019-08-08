GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An apparent robbery attempt ended with a shooting in Gaston County.

The victim was found inside a jewelry store van that ran off the road and hit a concrete neighborhood sign in Lowell.

Police described the injuries as potentially life-threatening.

It wasn't clear where the victim as shot, but police are looking into whether this shooting is related to a crime scene in McAdenville.

