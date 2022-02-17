Former Hickory police officer caught on camera slamming woman on concrete resentenced to prison

Robert George was originally sentenced to four years of probation, but an appeals court reversed and remanded the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 49-year-old Robert George will now face prison time instead of probation after he was convicted of slamming a handcuffed woman to the ground in Hickory in 2013.

The former sergeant who served with the Hickory Police Department was originally convicted in 2019 according to a news release from the Department of Justice. However, he was sentenced to a four-year probation term at the time. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision and remanded the case for resentencing, which was done on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Surveillance footage from Nov. 11, 2013 showed George pull up to a sally port, taking Chelsea Doolittle out of the back seat. Doolittle had been charged for improper parking when she was taken into custody. George is seen on video slamming Doolittle to the concrete, seriously injuring her face. George was placed on paid administrative leave but eventually fired from the department in January 2014.

However, the video wasn't released for more than five years; it finally came to light during a federal trial in January 2019, when George was found guilty of depriving Doolittle's rights by using excessive force.

Now, George will spend three years in prison, followed by a year of supervised release. Federal prosecutors applauded the decision, saying George needed to face consequences.

“Police officers who violently and unlawfully assault people in their custody, causing severe physical injuries and trauma, are not above the law and will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “This sentencing sends a strong message that the Justice Department will continue to aggressively prosecute officers who abuse their power by using unlawful force on people in their custody.”

Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Charlotte, said he hopes the sentencing helps make it clear that officers sworn to uphold the law can't break it.

“The security video of George's actions that day in 2013, is sickening,” he said. “We are grateful to our partners at the Hickory Police Department who immediately began an internal investigation and requested state and federal assistance. We hope today's resentencing sends a message that no one is above the law, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.”

