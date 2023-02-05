Suspect charged with shooting neighbors, including 6-year-old, to face judge Tuesday

Robert Singletary is facing four counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of his neighbors in a fit of rage last month, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man charged with shooting a 6-year-old girl and her parents in a fit of rage last month is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Robert Singletary, 24, is accused of shooting Kinsley White and her parents, William White and Ashley Hildebrand, after a ball rolled into his yard on Grier Street just south of Gastonia on April 18. Neighbors said kids were playing with a basketball when it rolled into Singletary's yard.

Investigators allege Singletary shot at another neighbor but missed. Kinsley White was released from the hospital after she had a bullet fragment in her cheek. Her father was hospitalized in serious condition and Hildebran was grazed by a bullet.

Singletary was arrested in Tampa, Florida, when he surrendered to police on April 20. He was extradited back to North Carolina over the weekend. He faces four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

"This sort of violence will not be tolerated in this county," Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill said. "Our number one priority is to make sure our citizens are safe."

Singletary has been held without bond since he arrived back in North Carolina.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts