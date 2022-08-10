Man who broke into apartment to confront ex's boyfriend rushed to hospital after fight, police say

A man who attempted to confront his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, police said.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two men are facing charges after a man forced his way into an apartment to fight his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend, Rock Hill police said.

Officers were called to an apartment on Lucas Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported fight where someone had a gun. Responding officers were notified that someone fired a weapon during the fight before they arrived.

When officers got to the property, they found a pistol directly in front of the door and a magazine a few feet away. When officers went inside, they found Joshua Minton standing in the living room covered in blood, police said. A witness told officers there was another gun in the bedroom closet, where officers discovered a rifle covered in blood.

Investigators said Minton forced his way into the apartment to confront William Robinson, who is dating Minton's ex-girlfriend. During the argument, Minton pulled out the pistol and had the rifle over his shoulder, police said. The two got into a fight and the handgun was fired before Robinson was able to overpower Minton and disarm him.

The police report states that Robinson then began assaulting Minton, who was beaten unconscious with the blunt end of the rifle. Robinson allegedly stood over Minton and attempted to shoot him with the rifle but it didn't fire, according to Rock Hill police. Robinson then ran from the apartment before he was taken into custody a short while later. He is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Minton was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment and issued warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will be taken to jail when released from the hospital, police said.

