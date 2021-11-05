Rock Hill police respond to barricaded person inside home

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police say a situation involving a person barricaded inside a home has concluded.
In a tweet, the Rock Hill Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street, near the intersection with Saluda Street near Fountain Park, for a barricaded subject.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m., Rock Hill police tweeted that the situation concluded. No further details were provided.
RELATED: 'We are concerned' | Mecklenburg County health director provides CMS with recommendations to limit COVID-19 spread
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.