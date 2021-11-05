Rock Hill police respond to barricaded person inside home

Police said the situation ended shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police say a situation involving a person barricaded inside a home has concluded.

In a tweet, the Rock Hill Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street, near the intersection with Saluda Street near Fountain Park, for a barricaded subject.

Officers are currently on scene of a barricaded subject in the 300 block of Chestnut Avenue. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/u8TX5SqXNR — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) August 25, 2021

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., Rock Hill police tweeted that the situation concluded. No further details were provided.

