Woman concerned for safety in Rock Hill after cars are broken into at movie theater

A woman has a warning for others after finding her SUV was broken into at a popular shopping center.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — At least four cars were broken into last week in the parking lot outside Regal Manchester at the Manchester Village shopping center in Rock Hill.

Samantha, who told WCNC Charlotte she only wanted to use her first name, said she was one of the victims and will think again before going out.

The parent said last Thursday night started out as a girls night out with family, including her 5-year-old daughter.

"We just got done with our Jesus movie," Samantha said. "Feeling good and we're walking to the car and I'm like, 'What's going on?'"

She and her child left early and were shocked to see the rear window of her SUV shattered.



"I just heard the crunch of glass, and I'm like, are they still around? " she recalled. "There's not a lot of people in the parking lot."

In the Rock Hill incident report, responding officers said they found three other vehicles broken into, with the glove box and center consoles all rummaged through.

Samantha told WCNC Charlotte that after she posted about it on social media, she learned a number of cars have been burglarized in the area. She added police told her people are after guns or quick cash.

Police say when it comes to parking your car, you should park in a well-lit area. Don't leave your valuables in the car, including your gun. Always remember to lock your doors.

Samantha, who has lived in the Rock Hill area her whole life, said she still believes her hometown is a gem but also has a warning for others.

"If you come here, there's a big chance your car's gonna get broken into and if it does, there's no cameras," she said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the city of Rock Hill and the property management company of Manchester Village Shopping Center and is waiting for a response.