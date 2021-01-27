‘We are really trying to save the youth’ | Rock Hill community gathers to remember three teens shot and killed

Police say the deadly shootings happened Saturday night and so far no arrests have been made

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A crowd of dozens came together in Rock Hill Tuesday night with candles and balloons to help honor the memory of three teenage boys all shot and killed over the weekend.

The victims include 17-year-old Zyon Minton and 18-year-old Digarian Foster, both found shot outside a home Saturday night. Police said the two teenages later died at the hospital.

Family members of the victims say their lives were taken too soon.

“He was talented, he was always laughing and smiling,” Minton’s aunt Tanaudra Gordan said Tuesday during the vigil.

Members of Stop the Violence and Black Lives Matter of Rock Hill helped to organize the vigil. Their goal is to save the youth by offering the resources they need.

“We want them to understand their lives matter, all lives matter and we want them to understand we are creating resources out here for them and there is just a better way,” Regeena Tart of Black Lives Matter of Rock Hill said.

The crowd lit candles and released balloons in memory of the victims in hopes their impacts will forever live on.

“This boy took a piece of my heart and will have it forever,” one of Minton’s teachers said at the event.