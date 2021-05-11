x
20-year-old killed in Rock Hill shooting

Police said the victim was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Monday night, police said. 

According to Rock Hill Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Hagins Street, near the intersection with Moore Street, just before 11:30 p.m. When officers got to the area, they were told the victim was taken to a home on Hagins Street after being shot in the head. 

The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Detectives have not determined what led to the shooting.

Forensic crews were called to the area to assist with the investigation. No arrests have been made and Rock Hill Police have not identified a suspect at this time. 

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293. 

