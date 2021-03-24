Man found fatally shot near Rock Hill businesses, suspect in custody: Police

A roadway is shut down as the scene is investigated, per RHPD.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police have shut down part of a local roadway as they launch a homicide investigation Wednesday morning.

Details at the time were scant, but RHPD tweeted they had shut down part of Ligon Drive to conduct the investigation.

Rock Hill Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation off Ligon Drive. The road is closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/lqC9b1PbYl — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) March 24, 2021

RHPD later confirmed more details to WCNC Charlotte. According to them, a male victim was found shot and killed along the side of the road, behind several nearby businesses. Police also told us another man was taken into custody.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew en route to the scene to gather video and additional details. Some of the nearby businesses are restaurants and include Hooters, Empire Pizza, and Outback Steakhouse.