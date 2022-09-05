Rock Hill Police to discuss 2021 homicide of 20-year-old woman

Police said Massey was taken to a home on Hagins Street after being shot in the head.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the 2021 homicide of 20-year-old Alexis Massey.

The news conference will take place at 1 p.m.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers were called to a reported shooting on Hagins Street, near the intersection with Moore Street, just before 11:30 p.m. back on May 10, 2021. When officers got to the area, they were told Massey was taken to a home on Hagins Street after being shot in the head.

She was later rushed to Piedmont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Detectives have not determined what led to the shooting.

Forensic crews were called to the area to assist with the investigation. No arrests have been made and Rock Hill Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.

