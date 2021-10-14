Baby dies after Rock Hill mother allegedly set fire to home, police say

A 30-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she intentionally set fire to her home while her baby daughter was inside.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill mother is facing charges after police said her baby girl was inside the house she intentionally set on fire Thursday.

Rock Hill police officers were called to a reported fire on Sanders Street near the intersection with Bynum Avenue Thursday night. When police got to the scene, they met 30-year-old Laquita Joyce Henderson, who said her child was inside the burning house.

The infant was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Investigators determined that Henderson intentionally set fire to the home and charged her with second-degree arson. She was arrested and taken to jail.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges could be possible.

