Police investigating Rock Hill double shooting

Two 19-year-old victims were taken to the hospital after being shot on July Fourth. No arrests have been made.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Rock Hill on July Fourth, Rock Hill Police said.

According to Rock Hill PD, officers were called to a reported shooting on Bynum Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police got to the area, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

While officers were investigating the crime scene, they were told a second shooting victim arrived at the hospital after being shot in the left shoulder, chest and wrist. Investigators went to the hospital and spoke with the second victim.