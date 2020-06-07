Police investigating Rock Hill double shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Rock Hill on July Fourth, Rock Hill Police said.
According to Rock Hill PD, officers were called to a reported shooting on Bynum Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police got to the area, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
While officers were investigating the crime scene, they were told a second shooting victim arrived at the hospital after being shot in the left shoulder, chest and wrist. Investigators went to the hospital and spoke with the second victim.
So far, no arrests have been made and Rock Hill Police has not released any suspect information. Anyone with details about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call police at 803-326-3860.