Rock Hill man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man has been arrested and charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. Police said the victim told them that her ex-boyfriend, Fronta McCrorey, was inside of her home without permission. The victim said McCrorey pointed a black handgun at her while threatening to kill her.

The victim then said McCrorey hit her in the face with the handgun causing a visible laceration and blood under her right eye. Police said she was able to flee and call for help.

Officers were able to locate McCrorey and take him into custody. He was charged with assault and battery first-degree, burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.