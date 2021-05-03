Deputies: Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for meth

York County deputies say Kayla Victoria McDonald also tested positive for meth, and her child is now in DSS custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County deputies say a mother is in jail after they say her newborn child tested positive for meth.

YCSO says the Department of Social Services sent them a referral in February after 29-year-old Kayla Victoria McDonald tested positive for the drug while at a hospital. A report from YCSO also confirmed her daughter tested positive for meth, benzodiazepines, and amphetamines after being born.

Deputies listed McDonald as wanted on March 2, but updated on March 4 she had been taken into custody. She's now charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Her daughter is now in DSS custody.