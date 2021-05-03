Deputies: Mother arrested after newborn tests positive for meth

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County deputies say a mother is in jail after they say her newborn child tested positive for meth.
YCSO says the Department of Social Services sent them a referral in February after 29-year-old Kayla Victoria McDonald tested positive for the drug while at a hospital. A report from YCSO also confirmed her daughter tested positive for meth, benzodiazepines, and amphetamines after being born.
Deputies listed McDonald as wanted on March 2, but updated on March 4 she had been taken into custody. She's now charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
Her daughter is now in DSS custody.