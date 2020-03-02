ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill mom was arrested after police said she left six children home alone and went to a bar.

Rock Hill Police were called to a home on Whitner Street for a welfare check around 9:30 Saturday night. When police got to the home, they found six kids home without an adult. The kids' ages were one, three, four, seven, seven and eight. Detectives said the woman didn't plan to come back home until the next morning.

Officers were able to find the woman, identified as Martika Adams, at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road. Adams was taken into custody and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Police also found marijuana in her possession. Adams was charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The children were taken from the home and placed in the custody of a family member.

