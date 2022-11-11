'I was shot with a 12-gauge shotgun' | Rock Hill mom speaks out after alarming data released on murders

According to SLED, murders reached a 30 year high in South Carolina.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released new numbers showing in 2021, murders reached a 30 year high in South Carolina. The alarming data shows the rate of murder is at its highest since 1991.

Laquata Wilson is a Rock Hill mother who said she almost became a statistic. She is now sharing her story in the hopes it’ll save another life.

In February 2019, Wilson was shot three times after authorities said an ex-partner went on a shooting spree, killing at least one person in the process.

She is a survivor now advocating amid news that murders have gone up.

“I was shot with a 12-gauge shotgun; I was really, really bad," Wilson said, "I was not expected to survive.”

The mom of two did survive not just the attack, but also multiple surgeries, becoming an amputee in the process. She is now advocating for stronger laws and gun reforms to save lives, while concerned with new trends.

Numbers released by SLED show in 2021, 566 people were killed in South Carolina.

“That's a cry for help," Wilson said. "It's an epidemic. And it's like an epidemic that is silenced by other worldly issues that are equally as important, I'm not taking from any other issue in the world, but this is just as important."

In a statement, SLED Chief Mark Keel said “Gangs, drugs and criminal’s easy access to guns continue to play a significant role in the violence we have seen in South Carolina. We must all work together to combat crime in our communities, and that means working with our elected officials, criminal justice system partners, and community leaders.”

Wilson said she hopes sharing her story will prevent others from becoming a statistic like she almost did.

“To save another life," Wilson said. "It’s just that simple. If I save one life, I feel great. But the more we talk about it, the more we can raise awareness to our children, our little girls or little boys."