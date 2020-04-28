ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill mother was arrested Tuesday after police said she let her 5-year-old child ride on the hood of her car and recorded it on video. 

According to Rock Hill Police, officers received a video showing a young child riding on the hood of a car on April 27. Police determined the video was shot at the Keiger Place Apartments and launched an investigation. 

Detectives identified the person driving as 26-year-old Thrista Miquisha Johnson and confirmed the child in the video belongs to her. Police said the child is 5 years old and the video was recorded on Sunday, April 26. A warrant was issued for Johnson's arrest for unlawful conduct towards a child and she surrendered to police Tuesday. 

The Department of Social Services has been notified of the incident, which remains under investigation. 

