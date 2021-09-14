Rock Hill PD now investigating Aug. 31 shooting as a homicide

A spokesperson for the department said the 30-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department confirmed a shooting from late August is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to a department spokesperson, Rock Hill officers were called to a reported shooting on South Heckle Boulevard, near Clinton College and Lige Street Park, a little after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. When officers got to the area, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a Kia Forte.

Investigators said the victim was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The department said the victim succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time and detectives have not identified the victim or released any suspect information.