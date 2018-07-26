ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was reportedly robbed at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Rock Hill Police responded to a reported robbery at the Papa John’s on East Main Street around 11 p.m. When police got to the store, the victim said he delivered a pizza to Cypress Point Drive about 30 minutes earlier. When he got to the complex, the victim said he saw two men standing in the breezeway. The suspects then pulled out a stun gun and took the driver’s work money, wallet and the pizza before running from the scene.

The victim described the suspects as black men in the 20s or 30s. One of the suspects had short hair and the other had dreadlocks. Police checked the address given by the suspects and verified the apartment was vacant. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-326-3860.

